Bad Ad Johnny 1.1.0 for Chrome

A free ad/tracker/malware blocker

2 February 2017

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 02-02-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Bad Ad Johnny

Bad Ad Johnny is a free ad, tracker and malware-blocking Chrome extension from VPN provider PureVPN.

The package aims to block everything is possibly can, the developer claims, saying: “I DO NOT believe in acceptable ads. I DO NOT shake hands with publishers under the table and let some ads slide.”

This can happen entirely automatically. Install the extension and you can forget about it, just browse as usual and enjoy your ad-free existence.

The Bad Ad Johnny icon updates in real time with the total number of blocked threats on the current page. If a figure seems high or you’re just curious, clicking the icon breaks down the figure by ads, trackers and malware.

If this doesn’t completely work, a “Targeted Elements” enables choosing an area of the current page to block.

A “Disable on this site” button turns the extension off for the current site only, and as you click a voice says “Enable me if you want to live”. That’s funny for the first two or three times, annoying after that, but fortunately tapping the speaker icon turns it off forever.

If you need more control, clicking the Settings icon gives you access to various blocking lists, enables creating custom filters, and offers other options including HTML ad-blocking and link prefetch handling (disabled by default).

