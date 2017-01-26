Backup4all 6.4.309

Backup4all is an easy-to-use but very capable backup tool, available in three different versions.

The Lite edition is aimed at home users, but still offers all the core functionality most people will need. You can specify the files and folders you’d like to back up; these can be saved to local, external or network drives; there are options to compress your archives, or password-protect them for security; and a simple scheduler can automatically run your backup jobs every day, week or month.

Restoration is just as straightforward, because your backups are just mirrors of the original files and folders, stored in regular zip files. Simply open an Explorer folder and you’ll be able to find and recover what you need in seconds.

The Standard edition of the program improves performance with its support for differential backups (copying only new or changed files). It’s able to store multiple versions of a file, for both full and differential backups. The program can back up from network drives, and save your archives to CD, DVD or Blu-ray. And there’s an option to run custom actions both before and after the backup.

Backup4all Professional completes the set. This supports full, differential and block-level incremental backups, each of which can be secured with 256-bit AES encryption. If local backups aren’t good enough then your archive can be saved to FTP, SFTP, Azure and Amazon S3 destinations, and email notifications will ensure you’re always up-to-date with the current backup status.

Version 5.0 brings a lot of changes, and we’ve mentioned some of the most important already: Professional’s block level incremental backups, Azure and Amazon S3 support. But every edition benefits from the revamped, more customisable and easier-to-user interface. You can now suspend, cancel or stop all backup jobs. The program is able to run scheduled jobs it might have missed, and there are new tools to both test and repair your backups.

Please note, this download and be installed and used as Backup4all Lite, Standard or Professional: you’ll be asked to choose during installation.

What’s new in 6.4.309 (see the changelog for more info)?

– New: Quick Test action for backup jobs

– New: Quick Repair action to test and fix backup jobs

– New: Quick Repair Catalog Only action

– Update: Better detection for Removable/External drives

– Update: Translation support for labels used in notification emails

– Update: Updated multiple languages

– Update: Partial redesign for Check for updates

– Fix: Option to hide tray icon was overridden after an update

– Fix: Repair action for a job with no executions returned error

– Fix: Smart file scanning mode was not working properly when files were deleted

– Fix: Small conflicts between different major versions on the same machine

– Fix: Status for master password was not updated for cloud destinations

– Fix: File count progress was not displayed for Google Drive backups