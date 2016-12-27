AVS Video Converter 9.4.1.594

AVS Video Converter is a very powerful tool that comes packed with a wide range of multimedia-related functions and features.

As you’ll guess from the name, you can use the program to convert videos from one format to another. There’s support for all the key video formats, including AVI, MPEG, MP4, WMV, Flash, most HD videos, 3GP, H.263/H.264 codecs, DVR-MS, MKV and many more.

You also get built-in support for many devices: various iPods, the iPad, BlackBerry, consoles, media players, Android phones, consoles and more. So if you want to convert a bunch of videos to an iPhone-friendly format, say, just choose the appropriate output profile and AVS Video Converter will handle everything else.

You’re not happy with one of your original movies? AVS Video Converter includes a video editor that you can use to give it a little professional polish. This isn’t just some limited toy of an editor, either: it allows you to trim your clips; fix brightness, contrast and colour issues; apply 73 video and 16 audio effects; and let you split your movie into chapters, before designing colourful menus, and burning the results to DVD and Blu-ray discs.

There are plenty of ways to customise how the program works. So if you’re converting videos to MP4, say, then you get to choose the video codec, resolution, bit rate, frame rate, audio codec, sample rate and encoding type, along with many really advanced settings. (Want to set your own custom quantization limits? You can here.)

And when you’ve finished then videos can be uploaded to Facebook, MySpace and other services. Or you can create HTML pages with embedded FLV videos and a Flash player, ready for use on your own website.

Please note, this trial version of the program will add a watermark to any videos it converts. You can remove this by purchasing a licence for AVS4You ($59), a suite of tools that includes AVS Video Converter and many other powerful media tools. Find out more at the AVS4You site.