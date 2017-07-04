Avira Phantom VPN Free 2.8.4.30088

Protect your online privacy

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

4 July 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.5
Date: 04-07-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Avira

Avira Phantom VPN is a free virtual private network for Windows and Android.

Once running, the program encrypts all your internet traffic, keeping you safe even when using insecure wireless hotspots.

Avira Phantom VPN can also allocate you a server in one of thirteen countries, perhaps helping you bypass geographical restrictions on some websites.

Supported countries are Austria, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Netherland, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, USA.

Configuration options are kept to a minimum. Once installed, you could just turn Phantom on and off via a system tray icon. If you head into the Settings dialog, you can’t do much more than choose your preferred server location and decide whether it should be launched when Windows starts.

Connection speeds were good for us, but beware: the free version doesn’t have much of a data allowance (500MB/ month unregistered, 1GB/ month registered), and the unrestricted commercial version costs $77.99/ year.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Have you fallen victim to ransomware?

    • No (95%)
    • Yes (5%)

    Total Voters: 21

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel