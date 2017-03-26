Avira Password Manager 0.5.5.874 for Chrome

Avira Password Manager is a tool and service for generating, storing and managing your website logins.

An Import option can read existing passwords from 1Password, Dashlane, KeePass, Lastpass, PasswordWallet, RoboForm and CSV files.

You’re also able to manually enter logons or create new credentials. A password generator helps out by creating new passwords using your preferred rules, including length, numbers and special characters.

Once you’re set up, Avira Password Manager should automatically fill in your password and user name whenever you visit a protected site.

The commercial Avira Password Manager Pro extends these features by enabling online management of your passwords, and syncing them across all devices. These tools will also be available in the free version until March 2017.