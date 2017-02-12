Avira Password Manager 0.5.1.685 for Chrome

img3File.png

Store all your logins in one place

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

12 February 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows
Android
Mac
iPad

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 2.5
Date: 12-02-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Avira

Avira Password Manager is a tool and service for generating, storing and managing your website logins.

An Import option can read existing passwords from 1Password, Dashlane, KeePass, Lastpass, PasswordWallet, RoboForm and CSV files.

You’re also able to manually enter logons or create new credentials. A password generator helps out by creating new passwords using your preferred rules, including length, numbers and special characters.

Once you’re set up, Avira Password Manager should automatically fill in your password and user name whenever you visit a protected site.

The commercial Avira Password Manager Pro extends these features by enabling online management of your passwords, and syncing them across all devices. These tools will also be available in the free version until March 2017.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Does your company hold any patents?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel