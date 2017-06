Avira Internet Security Suite v15.0.27

Avira Internet Security Suite provides strong antivirus protection and a host of other extras.

The core antivirus engine is a good one, which normally scores very well with the independent testing labs. It ranked 5th out of 22 in the September 2014 AV-Comparatives Real World Protection tests, for instance (equivalent to Bitdefender), with a very creditable detection rate of 99.2%.

The program also provides capable browsing protection, though, detecting and blocking malicious websites before they can even load, and preventing drive-by downloads.

Integration with the Avira Protection Cloud improves performance, with unknown files classified in real time.

The Browser Tracking Blocker helps to maintain your privacy online by preventing more than 600 networks from recording your web activities.

The Website Safety Advisor adds icons to your search results (if they’re carried out via the Avira toolbar), warning you of potentially dangerous sites before you click.

Integration with the free Avira SocialShield helps protect your kids on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and others.

Security Suite also includes Avira’s System Speedup module to tune your PC for maximum performance.

The 2015 edition adds little, other than your products can now be managed through Avira Online Essentials, a web dashboard for installing and displaying information on all your Avira apps and devices (computers, tablets and phones).

Please note, there is no stand-alone trial of Avira Internet Security Suite. The download link gets you Avira Antivirus Pro. To add other features sign in at my.avira.com, find your device (if you’ve more than one), scroll to the bottom of the screen and click “Add” for whatever extras you need (“Browser Safety”, “System Speedup”, “Identity Safeguard” and “Dropbox” – again).

What’s new in “update 27”?

– The exception list for Scanner and Guard has been unified.

– Give the user the option to add files to exclusion list when restoring from quarantine.

– Reduced installation time by minimum 15% for all products.

– Adjusted handling of detection’s if configured action is unknown for right-click scan scenarios.

– Enabled Cloud access for right-click scan scenarios.

– Reboot behavior for updates can be configured for Antivirus-Server.