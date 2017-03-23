Avira Antivirus Pro v15.0.25.1

Avira Antivirus Pro provides strong antivirus protection and a host of other extras.

The core antivirus engine is a good one, which normally scores very well with the independent testing labs. It ranked 5th out of 22 in the September 2014 AV-Comparatives Real World Protection tests, for instance (equivalent to Bitdefender), with a very creditable detection rate of 99.2%.

The program also provides capable browsing protection, though, detecting and blocking malicious websites before they can even load, and preventing drive-by downloads.

Integration with the Avira Protection Cloud improves performance, with unknown files classified in real time.

The Browser Tracking Blocker helps to maintain your privacy online by preventing more than 600 networks from recording your web activities.

The Website Safety Advisor adds icons to your search results (if they’re carried out via the Avira toolbar), warning you of potentially dangerous sites before you click.

Integration with the free Avira SocialShield helps protect your kids on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and others.

What’s new in “update 25”?

– Support Avira Prime licenses

– Improved IPM handling in special circumstances.