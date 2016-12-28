Avira Antivirus Pro v15.0.24

Avira Antivirus Pro 2015 provides strong antivirus protection and a host of other extras.

The core antivirus engine is a good one, which normally scores very well with the independent testing labs. It ranked 5th out of 22 in the September 2014 AV-Comparatives Real World Protection tests, for instance (equivalent to Bitdefender), with a very creditable detection rate of 99.2%.

The program also provides capable browsing protection, though, detecting and blocking malicious websites before they can even load, and preventing drive-by downloads.

Integration with the Avira Protection Cloud improves performance, with unknown files classified in real time.

The Browser Tracking Blocker helps to maintain your privacy online by preventing more than 600 networks from recording your web activities.

The Website Safety Advisor adds icons to your search results (if they’re carried out via the Avira toolbar), warning you of potentially dangerous sites before you click.

Integration with the free Avira SocialShield helps protect your kids on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and others.

The 2015 release adds new installation options. Avira Browser Safety keeps you safe online, Avira SafeSearch prevents you from reaching malicious sites, and there’s a chance to install Dropbox, too (all can be bypassed if you’re not interested).

Avira 2015 products can also now be managed through Avira Online Essentials, a web dashboard for installing and displaying information on all your Avira apps and devices (computers, tablets and phones).