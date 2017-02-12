aVia 7.2.40152

img3File.jpg

Play movies, music and view photos from a variety of sources

12 February 2017

Android

Our Rating: 4.5
Date: 12-02-2017
Award: Recommended
License: Freeware
Developer: Videon Central

Avia lets you play, manage and share your personal media. You get seamless access to photos, videos and music from social media sites, your home network, and your device’s local storage. The fun part is sharing it on the big screen. With Apple TV, Chromecast, DLNA, Roku or WebOS it is even easier.

Play

You want your media on all your devices all the time. Avia is optimized for Android smartphones and tablets, and it can cast media to Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, WebOS and more. Just about anywhere you have media, you can enjoy it with Avia.

Manage

Access your complete media library from a single application. Manage photos and video from your Android devices along with social media sites: Facebook, Dropbox, and Google+ Photos. Create playlists and photo albums. Even sync them to music. Avia gives you total control.

Share

Sharing media with your friends and family couldn’t be easier. Simply cast it to Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, WebOS or a DLNA-enabled device. You can even cast it to your friend’s phone. Your media was made to share – Avia makes it happen.

What’s New
1/3/17: Stability fixes and enhancements to support Android Nougat.
 

