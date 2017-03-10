AVG Ultimate 2017 v17.2

AVG Ultimate 2017 is a one-stop collection of tools for cleaning, optimising and protecting all your PCs, Android devices and Macs.

AVG Internet Security and AVG Protection cater for all your PC needs. An antivirus engine detects and blocks even the latest malware, browsing protection prevents access to dangerous sites, while a firewall blocks network attacks. There are tools to remove junk files, control your startup programs, clean and repair the Registry, extend battery life and more, and just about everything can be left to manage your PC all on its own.

AVG AntiVirus PRO for Android and Cleaner for Android are similarly powerful. As well as the core antivirus and browsing protection, a stack of antitheft features allow you to remotely locate, lock or wipe your device, use the camera to take a shot of the thief, or have the device automatically lock if the SIM is replaced.

AVG AntiVirus for Mac and Cleaner for Mac are capable desktop tools with real-time antivirus protection, hard drive cleanup tools, a duplicate file finder and more.

You’re not restricted to using just one of these, or one per device: AVG’s licence covers all your PC, Mac and Android hardware, no matter how many of each you’ve got.

And to keep things in order, you also get AVG Zen. Once you’ve set up an account (nothing complicated, just give them an email address and password), Zen acts as a central dashboard which displays all your devices along with their protection and performance status, so if there are problems anywhere you’ll know about it right away.