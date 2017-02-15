AVG Remover 2017.02

Removing antivirus software is not something that is generally recommended, but this is precisely the purpose of the AVG Remover tool. Ordinarily there should be no need for most people to make use of the program, but it comes in handy when the standard uninstallation process for AVG fails, or to help overcome problems with installing a newer version of the antivirus tool.

There are two version of the removal tools available – one for 32- and one for 64-bit Windows – so ensure that you are using the relevant version. AVG Remover completely eliminates all traces of AVG Antivirus from your computer when the usual repair or uninstallation process has failed. This includes all of the information that has been stored in the virus vault, entries that have been created in the registry and user data files. Using the tools involves restarting Windows, so ensure that you do not have any unsaved files open while running the program.

Problems with AVG are few and far between, but it is reassuring to know that there is a cleanup tools available should you find that you run into difficulties.

The latest AVG Remover is designed to remove the very latest AVG 2017 editions, plus older releases.