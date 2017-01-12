AVG PC TuneUp 2017 v17.1

AVG PC TuneUp is an extremely powerful system maintenance and optimisation tool which will help you clean your system, fix problems, improve stability, extend battery life, free up hard drive space, and generally keep your PC running at peak performance.

If you think that sounds thorough, then you’re right, and that impression will be confirmed as you start to explore. The program’s Optimize section, for instance, has modules to defragment your hard drive, disable unnecessary startup programs, uninstall applications you don’t need, optimize your system startup and shutdown, and clean and defragment the Registry.

And that’s before you get on to the more advanced “Optimize” features. Like a “Disable Programs” module which allows you to temporarily turn off applications, freeing up valuable resources without uninstalling them. Or the “Live Optimization” feature which automatically balances process priorities in real time to help keep your system running smoothly, even when under heavy load.

There’s plenty of power in these individual modules, too. So the Uninstall Manager, for example, isn’t just a duplicate of the regular Windows “Uninstall” applet; it also highlights when a program was last used, its size, system load and “usefulness” rating (sourced from other PC TuneUp users), very helpful when you’re looking for applications you can do without.

This story is repeated elsewhere. A “Clean Up” tab provides a host of tools to free up hard drive space; the “Fix Problems” module makes it easy to resolve many common Windows issues (the taskbar can’t be displayed, the font folder isn’t working, Windows Update is broken, and so on); and the “Customize Windows” module can give your PC an individual look by installing a custom logon screen, replacing icons, choosing new visual styles, even giving your desktop an entire new theme.

An optional “Economy Mode” aims to extend your battery life by reducing your CPU’s power consumption, switching off surplus background processes, reducing the power demands of internal and external devices, and more.

Bonus utilities on offer here include an Undelete tool to recover accidentally lost files, and a Shredder to completely destroy confidential documents which you really don’t want anyone else to read.

And yet, despite all this power, the suite remains generally very simple to use. Individual functions are easy to find; a good Help file will answer most questions; or if you really prefer the simple life, the program can be left to run most of these maintenance tasks entirely automatically, while you get on with more important things.

AVG PC TuneUp extends this mix even further with some welcome additions and improvements.

The “Clean Up” section’s new Disk Cleaner can remove all kinds of Windows and other temporary files, including from iTunes and Windows 8 Store apps. A Duplicate Finder locates and removes unnecessary identical files, while the Browser Cleaner supports removing old data from 25 of the most common browsers.

A “Flight Mode” makes it even easier to save battery life by switching off wifi and Bluetooth with a single click.

And there are smaller, more general enhancements to the Registry and Shortcut cleaners, the Live Optimization modules, automatic update system, Settings Centre and more, all presented in an improved interface.

What’s new in the 2017 edition?

– NEW: Automatic Software Updater. Check your system, get notified of program updates, update automatically.

– IMPROVED: Sleep Mode Tackles Slow PCs

– IMPROVED: Deeper Than Ever Cleaning