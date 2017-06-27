AVG Internet Security 2017 v17.5.3021

AVAST's engine meets AVG technology

27 June 2017

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.5
Date: 27-06-2017
Award: None
License: Trial Software
Developer: AVG

AVG Internet Security 2017 is AVG’s first release since the company was acquired by AVAST.

The program aims to blend the best technologies from each company. For example, the engine is AVAST, but the “Software Analyzer” heuristics come from AVG, and you also get AVG’s ZEN device manager.

The new release gets real-time protection against zero-day malware via “CyberCapture, the company’s proprietary, cloud-based smart file scanner.”

A new online shield blocks access to malicious links and websites.

You’re now able to install and run AVG Internet Security alongside other security products. The program automatically installs using a new “Passive Mode” to avoid any conflicts or issues.

A new Secure DNS feature verifies a website’s address using secure DNS servers to prevent redirections to fake sites.

The program still offers all the regular malware detection and blocking features of previous editions, and a revamped interface makes it easier to explore and use.

