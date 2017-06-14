Avast Passwords 1.4.10 for Android

Avast Passwords is a free password manager which provides everything you need to take control of your logins.

The app can generate strong unique passwords for each of your accounts, reducing the chance of getting hacked.

Avast Passwords also stores your personal and payment card information, and can use this to automatically fill in online forms.

A “One Touch Login” feature enables accessing any account directly from the app. Just tap the screen, Avast Passwords takes you to the site and logs you in.

All your sensitive information is encrypted for safety, and can be synchronised across your devices and platforms for use anywhere.

What’s New:

Bug fixes.