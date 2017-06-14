Avast Passwords 1.4.10 for Android

Create, store and use your passwords

14 June 2017 | 0

Android

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 14-06-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: AVAST Software

Avast Passwords is a free password manager which provides everything you need to take control of your logins.

The app can generate strong unique passwords for each of your accounts, reducing the chance of getting hacked.

Avast Passwords also stores your personal and payment card information, and can use this to automatically fill in online forms.

A “One Touch Login” feature enables accessing any account directly from the app. Just tap the screen, Avast Passwords takes you to the site and logs you in.

All your sensitive information is encrypted for safety, and can be synchronised across your devices and platforms for use anywhere.

What’s New:

Bug fixes.

