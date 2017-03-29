Avast Clear (Uninstall Utility) 17.2.3442.0

If you have decided that you no longer want to use a particular program, you may well head to the Control Panel or the Start menu and run through the installer. In most cases you will find that this gets rid of the program in question in its entirety, but this is not necessarily the case.

There are occasions when an uninstaller files for one reason or another, and this could mean that software you do not want is left untouched on your hard drive, or that remnants of it are left behind. When you have indicated that you want to remove a program, it stands to reason that you would prefer that no traces of it were left behind, and this is something that Avast Clear (Uninstall Utility) can help you with.

This is a very specific tool that have been designed to be used to get rid of , and in the case of avast! Antivirus Free and Professional, or avast! Internet Security. There is no need to install the app as it is a standalone tool – just fire it up and it will quickly remove any files or registry entries that have been left behind.

You should first run through the regular uninstaller for you avast! tool or you will find that this utility has not effect. If you have other anti-malware software installed, it is possible that Avast Clear (Uninstall Utility) will be flagged up as being suspicious, but it is perfectly safe.