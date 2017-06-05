Avast Cleanup and Junk Cleaner

Free up storage space on your phone

5 June 2017 | 0

Android

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.5
Date: 05-06-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: AVAST Software

Avast Cleanup and Junk Cleaner is a straightforward app for detecting and removing junk files, thumbnails, histories and caches, freeing up significant storage space.

The app works quickly, at least as far as your device allows, analysing your device and identifying resource hogs.

If you’re in a hurry, you can safely clean unimportant data, or uninstall and clear out unwanted applications with a tap.

If you prefer more control, you can browse individual categories – applications, files, media, app data – and work on them individually. Cleanup and Junk Cleaner can also list the largest files, media and apps on your drive, highlighting other opportunities to free up space, and an Advanced Cleaning mode gives you an in-depth look at all the data on your device.

We’re often worried about this kind of app destroying something important, but Avast has thought about that, too. An Ignore list enables marking items you don’t want to be removed, and Dropbox integration allows moving data to the cloud, just in case you need it later.

