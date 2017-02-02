Avant Browser 2017 build 2

When it comes to selecting a web browser, there are five main competitors to choose from. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, but ultimately the one you decide to use is a matter of personal choice. Each browser has its own unique set of features, and the way you use the web is likely to determine which browser you opt for. You may like to try something different for a change, however, and Avant Browser brings together the best elements of the main browsers in a single app.

As you would expect from any modern browser, Avant Browser feature support for tabbed browsing and a Private Mode in which browsing activities re not recorded. To improve your overall online experience, a customisable ad-blocker is on hand to kill pesky inline advertisements as well as pop-ups. Bandwidth hogging Flash advertisements can also be blocked in a couple of clicks.

An integrated RSS reader means that it is possible to keep up to date with the latest posts from your favourite news sites and blogs without the need to constantly visit them or use a dedicated RSS aggregator. If you use Avant Browser on more than one computer, you can take advantage of the online bookmarking service that makes it possible to access your bookmarked sites from any computer.

It does not end there. Avant Browser also feature support for mouse gestures that can be used to interact with the application without the need to make use of menus. The browser can also save you time by automatically filling in online forms and passwords – all of this is stored in a password protected database – and with efficient use of system resources, you’ll find that this is one of the best performing browsers available.

What’s new in 2017.1?

– [Update]Chrome: 56.0.2924.87

– [Update]Firefox: 51.0.1.6240

– [Fix]Incorrect size of popup tabs

– [Fix]A bug result in memory crash