Avanade to create 100 jobs at new Dublin office

Microsoft, Accenture joint venture hiring in digital, cloud, AI, CRM

Digital transformation consultancy Avanade is opening an office in Ireland, leading to the creation of 100 jobs in the areas of CRM, digital, cloud and AI.

The office, Avande’s 24th, will be based in Accenture’s base at Dublin’s Grand Canal Square.

Established by Accenture and Microsoft in 2000, Avanade has more than 30,000 employees providing services to the retail, banking and healthcare sectors.

Avanade country manager Graham Healy said: “I’m truly excited about taking the helm at Avanade Ireland. We have a tremendous opportunity to bring the most innovative thinking and capabilities to our clients. Longer term, my goal is to position Avanade as the leading digital innovator in Ireland.”

Alastair Blair, country managing director, Accenture Ireland, said: “Our clients are constantly looking for new ways to understand and serve their customers and to create new markets and products. Together Avanade, Accenture and Microsoft can help companies to harness the power of the cloud and artificial intelligence to drive their digital strategies forward.”

Aisling Curtis, commercial director, Microsoft Ireland, added: “Microsoft’s partnership with Accenture through Avanade has been a huge success story worldwide. Establishing Avanade in Ireland will help to empower and digitally transform our customers, the way they work, and the experiences they provide for their customers.”

TechCentral Reporters