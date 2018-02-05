Auxilion signs €1m partnership with Actavo

Combined effort to offer ERP, managed services, Office 365 and more Print Print Trade

Auxilion has signed a €1 million strategic IT partnership with international engineering services group Actavo.

The partnership will work on projects across ERP, managed services, Office 365, Microsoft System Centre Configuration Manager (SCCM), desktop management, project management and consultancy services.

“We selected Auxilion for this important work because, from the outset, they were keen to fully understand what our strategic IT and business goals are and to advise and implement the right technology/solutions to facilitate these,” said Tim Crowe, director of engineering and IT, Actavo.

“IT is more business critical than ever and it’s vital that we have the right partners to support us along our journey.

“Auxilion has worked with us to complete a major IT infrastructure review in order to ensure our technology is robust. The programme will help us utilise our IT architecture across the group to eliminate business risks, reduce operational complexity and leverage new technical opportunities.”

Keith McGovern, account director, Auxilion, said: “Auxilion has industry leading experience in analysing existing technology architectures and how to cost effectively manage and upgrade and leverage the latest digital technologies.”

TechCentral Reporters