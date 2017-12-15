Automative systems at Lero pt.1: Driving forces

Google self-drive car
Google has been using Toyota's Priusto test its driverless technology. Image: IDG

How self-driving cars are exhibiting self-control

15 December 2017 | 0

TechRadio Niall Kitson and Dusty RhodesThis week we begin a two-part look at research into automative systems at Lero, the Irish software research centre.

In this edition Lero business development manager Joe Gibbs talks about the potential of self-driving cars.

