Automating the cloud

2017 tech awards winner CloudRanger optimises cloud efforts through automation Print Print Pro

The race to the cloud is well underway, irrespective of the type of cloud to be used. Amid this rush, many organisations are finding control and orchestration are becoming issues, as they scale their services to meet demand.

Automation of common and repetitive tasks has become a key issue, as organisations struggle to focus resources where they will have the greatest value.

The market for cloud enabling technologies, such as automation and management tools and services, is expected to grow by 28% per year to meet this demand, according to 451 Research.

At the 2017 Tech Excellence Awards, the Start-Up of the Year award went to CloudRanger, for its work in enabling its customers to control and optimise their cloud spend through automated services.

The Start-up of the Year Award 2017 went to CloudRanger and was presented by Liam Donnelly, eir

CloudRanger is unique in that it addresses the current automation needs of users of cloud computing, as well as anticipating future needs; particularly with regard to the wide range of both repetitive tasks, such as back-up and activating and de-activating servers. It can also handle future demand for company-specific tasks, as organisations migrate more and more of their processes to the cloud.

Within five years, CloudRanger had employed 20 staff, developing an established reseller platform and an extensive consultancy division. The company has secured a number of international clients spanning Ireland, UK, New Zealand, and the US.

“Our aim,” said CloudRanger, “is to be the leading provider of cross-cloud automation software across the globe, winning this award will help us win new business and build brand awareness in Ireland and across our international markets to help us reach our goals.”

If you have a similar story to tell, the 2018 awards are open for entries.

Now in their eighteenth year, Ireland’s national Tech Excellence Awards celebrate success in the country’s most vibrant sector, at an annual prize giving and gala dinner which has become the social event in the tech business calendar.

Mark your diary for 24 May 2018 to join some of the most dynamic companies for a night of celebration at the four-star Citywest Hotel.

To enter the 2018 Tech Excellence Awards, check out the categories and submit your entries before the deadline of 13 April.

www.techawards.ie