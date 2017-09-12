Automated Intelligence plans international expansion after €1.65m investment

Belfast-based enterprise software provider gets Kernel seal of approval Print Print Trade

Automated Intelligence, a Belfast-based provider of enterprise software solutions, has raised €1.65 million.

The investment comprises of €1.1 million investment from The Bank of Ireland Kernel Capital Growth Fund (NI), with the remainder provided by an existing private Investor.

Automated Intelligence is a Microsoft gold partner and employs 65 people.

Established in 2010 by CEO Mark Godfrey and CTO Simon Cole, Automated Intelligence solutions provides deep analysis on information quickly and accurately, categorising the data before securely moving valuable content to productivity platforms such as Microsoft Office365.

Mark Godfrey, CEO, Automated Intelligence, said: “Next year a new European-wide general data protection regulation will come into force (GDPR) which is the biggest data protection change in almost 20 years. This is an exciting time for Automated Intelligence when we are seeing an unparalleled level of interest in our GDPR compliance solutions.

“This significant investment will allow us to market these world-leading products and services to organisations of all sizes who need to achieve GDPR compliance. Working alongside Microsoft, we will help organisations understand, and take control of, all the information they hold regardless of where it is.”

Allen Martin, partner, Kernel Capital, said: “AI has an impressive and ambitious management team that has successfully engineered and deployed a suite of products that help customers to manage the exponential growth in digital data. Against a backdrop of new regulatory data requirements we look forward to supporting the team at AI as they seek to further grow their team in Belfast and scale internationally.”

