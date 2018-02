AutoEntry’s Brendan Woods on making life easier for SMEs

SpaceX reaches out to the stars, and how SMEs can make use of AI

This week’s we’re abuzz about the Falcon Heavy launch. We also sit down with AutoEntry founder Brendan Woods to talk about how to make accounting easier for SMEs by using AI.

