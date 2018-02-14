Autodesk announces 200 jobs for Dublin

Design software company establishes new EMEA headquarters Print Print Trade

Design software developer Autodesk is to create 200 jobs in finance, operations, localisation and sales operations by the end of this year at its new EMEA office in Dublin.

Autodesk is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

CEO Andrew Anagnost said: “Today we are announcing a significant investment in Ireland which will see us open a new office space and recruit 200 people in the first year. We selected Dublin because of its global business environment, talent, ability to support European languages, excellent long-term cost structure, and quality of life for employees. Dublin is a vibrant, multicultural and creative city. These qualities align well with our brand and culture and we think Dublin will be a great fit for us.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland, said: “Autodesk is a global leader in design software. The company’s decision to establish in Dublin strengthens Ireland’s reputation internationally as a leading location for companies in the software sector. Autodesk was attracted to Ireland due to our international reputation as a location where companies can quickly establish their operations and rapidly expand using the strong pool of tech talent.”

Autodesk’s technology is used to design and build some of the most iconic buildings in Ireland, such as the Central Bank of Ireland and the forthcoming Dublin Children’s Hospital.

TechCentral Reporters