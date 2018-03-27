Autism therapy app wins Citi upStart accelerator

Student competition winners will visit incubation space in London

A Trinity College start-up providing digitised interactive psychotherapies for people with autism has won Citi’s upStart Accelerator programme.

UpStart featured postgraduate students from five universities across the island of Ireland, culminating in a pitching content in Citi Ireland.

Second-placed Team EZ-Leap will join the winners on a trip to London to meet with Citi Ventures, Citi’s accelerator and key innovation driver. In addition, the teams will visit various accelerators in London, including Pivotal Labs, Microsoft Accelerator, Wayra Accelerator, and Level39. They also received equipment from Dell, Microsoft and Amazon to further their business development.

UpStart was established by Citi Ireland and Citi Belfast in 2011 as a programme to pair student start-up teams with Citi mentors as the students work on a start-up idea for their master’s degrees.

The judging panel included Donal McCarthy, technology head of innovation at Citi; Andrew Macadam, customer success lead at Microsoft; Rob Lamb, cloud business director at Dell EMC UK&I; and Brendan Monaghan, chief executive officer at Neueda.

TechCentral Reporters