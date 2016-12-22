Auslogics Driver Updater 1.9.3.0

img3File.jpg

Update all your drivers with a click

22 December 2016

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 2.5
Date: 22-12-2016
Award: None
License: Function Limited Demo
Developer: Auslogics

Auslogics Driver Updater is a commercial tool which checks for missing driver updates, then installs some or all of them with a click.

The program works just as you’d expect. Launch a scan, and any outdated drivers are quickly listed, along with the dates and times of the latest version. You’re able to update individual or all drivers with a click, and there’s an option to ignore particular devices entirely (useful if you’d rather install some drivers yourself).

As a bonus, it’s also possible to back up and restore any or all of your drivers. This may help you recover if a driver update (or any other unexpected driver issue) causes a problem.

Does it work? The program delivered good results in a first test on our own PC, but needs reviewing for considerably longer before we could say for sure.

In the meantime you can get some idea by trying its scanning abilities for free on your own PC, but beware, this lists any outdated drivers only – there’s no “update” option.

The latest 1.9.3.0 brings these changes:

– All known bugs fixed.

