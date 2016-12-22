Auslogics Browser Care 4.1.1.0

Is your browser littered with unwanted toolbars and add-ons? Does it open to the wrong home page? Worried about what data’s sitting on your hard drive revealing your browsing habit to all and sundry? Then Auslogics Browser Care might help.

This free tool – part of Auslogics’ BoostSpeed optimisation suite – has been engineered primarily for novices, and works with Internet Explorer, Chrome and Firefox across a series of tabs. Everything you need to know about regaining control and tweaking your browser can be found here, with clearly labelled sections revealing how to manage your home page, disable (or delete) toolbars and add-ons, change your browser’s default search engine and tools for clearing up privacy. You can even switch default browser from here.

Nothing on offer here can’t already be done within your browser, but Browser Care simply puts these tools at your fingertips. Better still, it even offers access to Auslogics’ Recovery Source via the Restore button, letting you undo any changes you make should you want to reset and start again.

The program is best for confused novices, and may also be of use cleaning up after browser infections, although if the infection is still present Browser Care may not be able to stop it.

v4.1.1.0 (Changelog):

– Fixed all known bugs