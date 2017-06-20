Auslogics BoostSpeed 9.1.4.0

Auslogics BoostSpeed is a comprehensive suite of tools that will improve performance in just about every area of your PCs operations.

If your system is slow to boot, for instance, then use the Startup Manager to locate and disable unnecessary Windows startup programs, Explorer extensions and more. BoostSpeed can highlight “dangerous” items, programs it believes may be spyware, for an additional security benefit.

Nothing slows down a PC quite as much as a poorly optimised hard drive, but BoostSpeed makes it easy to get your system back into shape. There are tools to remove junk and leftover files, clear your web, Windows and application histories, and explore your drive to see which folders are consuming the most space. Then the excellent Auslogics Disk Defrag will rearrange your files to deliver the best possible performance.

Of course there are also tools to clean up and then defragment the Registry. As well as a module to speed up your internet connection; you can tweak these settings manually, if you know what you’re doing, or let BoostSpeed handle the tricky decisions.

And you get plenty of useful bonus functions that aren’t strictly performance-related at all, but they’re generally worth having so we’re not about to complain. These include modules to undelete files, discover and fix hard drive problems, view system information, securely shred data, or wipe entire hard drives to make sure any personal data they contained has gone forever.

But if browsing all these modules sounds too much like hard work, don’t worry, Auslogics have thought of that, too. Launch a System Scan and BoostSpeed will automatically and quickly identify Registry problems, leftover hard drive junk, file fragmentation and more. Then you can have the program fix all these issues in just one click.

Alternatively, System Advisor – back in version 8.0 – can scan your PC for unwanted programs, surplus services and misconfigured settings, recommending tweaks and automatically applying them on demand.

BoostSpeed also has other key features, in particular its Live Speedup module. A Disk Priority Manager optimises applications in real time, your hard drive is monitored to prevent file fragmentation, while disk and Registry cleanups can now be run automatically.

Elsewhere, a Desktop Protection tool prevents system library errors and reduces system crashes. Privacy improvements include a tool to help detect visits to sites containing adult content. And the latest build brings a host of smaller improvements to enhance the program’s effectiveness, fix bugs, improve configurability, and generally ensure it does an even better job of boosting your PCs performance.

What’s new in v9.1.4.0 (see changelog for more info)?

– Functionality and/or usability improvements made to every tool in the All Tools section;

– Fixed the issue with Disk Defrag used via command line interface;

– Added hints to help users better understand certain advanced features;

– Scan mechanism improved to make the scans go even faster;

– Cleanup & repair mechanism improved to make it even more effective and get you even better results;

– All known bugs have been fixed.