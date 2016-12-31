Attribute Changer 8.60

There are many reasons why you might want to make it easier to change the attributes of files – whether you are working with them on an individual basis or with many files at once. For example, if you have copied a number of files onto CD or DVD, you will notice that they have been turned into read-only files. Attribute Changer provides you with a quick and easy way to change things back to how you want them to be, but there are numerous other options as well.

Files that have been generated by various program might use a different naming convention to what you’re used to. Some programs like to make file extensions upper case, and if this is something that irks you, Attribute Changer enables you to very quickly change this back to lower case – or vice versa, or changing the file name in either direction as well.

The tool can also be used to change the date and time stamps associated with files. When you copy or move files from one location to another you may well find that these particular file attributes are adjusted. In another scenario, you may have taken a series of photos with your digital camera only to discover later on that the date was not correctly set on the camera. Attribute Changer is on hand to help you to make these changes with very little effort.

You can work with files on an individual basis, or you can change the attributes of several at once. There is also the option of editing the attributes of folders, including changing attribute recursively. There are helpful filtering features that enable you to exclude certain files from changes and there is also a simulation mode that can be used to try out different settings without actually committing to them.

Version 8.60 brings (see entire changelog for more):

Update : Make application icons DPI aware

Update : Make context menu icon DPI aware

Update : Minor user interface changes

Update : Updated user guide