AT&T Smart Cities, IDA, Dublin City council to collaborate on IoT projects

US telco explores smart city plans in traffic, safety, infrastructure

US telco AT&T has signed an agreement with IDA Ireland and Dublin City Council tuen the capital into a leading IoT location.

AT&T said it was also open to working on IoT-related development projects across the country.

Smart cities solutions can offer citizens many benefits in sustainability, transportation, public safety, infrastructure and more.

“IoT solutions are already generating a measurable value for businesses. And around the world, more cities are realising the impact IoT solutions can have on making their communities more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable,” said Mike Zeto, general manager, AT&T Smart Cities.

“As an IoT and smart cities leader, we’re excited to lend our passion, expertise and insights to help Dublin create a more connected city that will have lasting benefits for current and future generations.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland, said: “IDA Ireland welcomes AT&T’s choice of Ireland as the company’s first international location for global Smart Cities collaboration.

“The availability of world class talent, excellent infrastructure and openness from industry, academia and government to collaborate, enables companies to deliver outstanding IoT products and services. Companies are discovering that Ireland is small enough to trial, yet big enough to prove their Internet of Things technologies and solutions.”

Owen Keegan, chief executive, Dublin City Council, added: “Being smarter will be a defining characteristic of tomorrow’s leading cities. Dublin has the key ingredients and is exploiting them to be at the forefront of smart city developments leveraging our unique cluster of global technology companies, thriving start-ups and research centres.

“Dublin City Council is delighted to collaborate with AT&T, one of the world’s leading technology companies, to explore future smart city innovations.”

TechCentral Reporters