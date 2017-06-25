atomiccleaner3 1.3.5.1

Atomiccleaner3 is a powerful and comprehensive tool for cleaning junk, leftover and history files on your hard drive.

Reviewing this kind of app is usually very easy. Check to see if it gets even close to CCleaner’s abilities, realise that it doesn’t, throw it away. But atomiccleaner is a little different.

The program understands that there’s more to cleaning up Windows than deleting the contents of the TEMP folders and Recycle Bin. It can wipe crash dumps, individual system caches, logs, error reports, prefetch files, downloaded installation files, even junk files within the Windows Installer Cache.

We found options to clean up Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge, Firefox, Chrome and Opera. Again, you’re able to choose exactly what you want to delete in each case: the cache, and/ or history, and/ or cookies, and/ or passwords, and more.

There’s also support for cleaning up “hundreds” of popular applications and games, apparently.

You need to be a little careful with the interface. The four cleaning areas – System, Web Browsers, Games, Programs – each have two icons, a magnifying glass and a letter “C”. Clicking the magnifying glass searches your drive for junk, but clicking the “C” also automatically deletes it, without further prompting.

How does atomiccleaner3 compare to CCleaner? We ran the two programs at their default settings: atomiccleaner found 1.4GB to free up, while CCleaner found 1.2GB. This flipped around when we set the packages to maximum clean – atomiccleaner3 jumped to 1.8GB, CCleaner reached 2GB – and we suspect CCleaner will win out in most situations. Still, atomiccleaner3 is an interesting product, and worth a look if you like this kind of tool.