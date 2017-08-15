Asystec wins VMware partner of the year

Ireland and UK award recognises strong growth and deep integration

VMware has awarded the Ireland and UK partner of the year award 2016 to Asystec.

The company has seen 210% YoY growth from 2015 into 2016, with 60% of its revenues focussed on non-vSphere revenue. Asystec said this was built upon large enterprise license agreements including VSAN, NSX, VRealize & Horizon solutions.

“I think customers now are looking for genuine value-add partners that can deliver platforms that enable Digital transformation,” said Lorne Chedzey, head of cloud and infrastructure solutions, Asystec. “VMware provides us with the technology and combined with our extensive professional services capabilities, we provide a solution to our customers that meets their needs for innovation and delivers a genuine ROI. I think that is why we have had so much success in the UK and Ireland marketplace with VMware”.

“We view Asystec as an extension of the VMware team,” said Oisin Cummins, partner manager, VMware. “Their knowledge, expertise and transparency make it very easy to do business with them. Even this year, after such a strong 2016, Asystecare on track to grow even more”.

“We are honoured to win such a prestigious award and to be viewed as the best VMware Partner within the UK & Ireland,” said Les Byrne, managing director for Asystec. “We have invested heavily in our VMware business, setup a dedicated team, and hired the best in the industry, and it’s nice to see this investment come to fruition, and to be recognised by VMware for such an achievement”.

TechCentral Reporters