Astra32 3.40

Astra32 is a comprehensive system information tool that can produce detailed reports on every aspect of your PC.

It’s an easy way to find out all about your motherboard, for instance, CPU, memory, drives, USB devices, printers, network adapters, graphics card, display and more.

And when we say “all”, that’s not an exaggeration. The CPU section alone lists more than 130 details on your processor: the number of cores, CPU, FSB and Bus clock speeds, details on which features it supports (Hyper-Threading?), power management features, and more.

This kind of detail comes in very useful when you want to confirm that a new PC is what you expected, for instance. Or when you want to know more about a particular component. If you’re looking to add more RAM to your PC, say, Astra32 can report the type, speed, manufacturer and even part number of your current DIMMs, so you can be sure you buy something that’s compatible.

And Astra32 even includes a couple of troubleshooting modules, which in theory should help you diagnose system problems: the Drivers Troubleshooter reports on devices that have driver issues, while the HDD Diagnostics tool provides a quick drive health check. Neither appeared to work for us – the Drivers Troubleshooter highlighted a device that seemed to be fine, the HDD Diagnostics tool complained “IDE drivers not found” – but this kind of tool can give very different results from one PC to another, and both options are still worth a look.