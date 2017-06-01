Ashampoo WinOptimizer 15.00.02

Ashampoo WinOptimizer 14 is a very comprehensive PC cleanup, maintenance and optimisation suite.

If you’re short of hard drive space, for example, the program can remove leftover Windows and application files, surplus browser traces (IE, Edge, Firefox, Chrome, Opera and Safari), unnecessary duplicate files and broken shortcuts. A “Disk Space Explorer” helps you find other space-hogging folders, and the program can even defrag the drive when it’s done to ensure you’re getting the best possible performance.

An array of other speedup modules helps to control your Windows startup programs, highlight and disable unnecessary services, optimise your internet connection, clean and defragment your Registry, remove unwanted applications, manage running processes, and more.

WinOptimizer includes a whole library of maintenance modules, including tools to benchmark your system speed, monitor drive health, control file associations, edit Explorer context menus, save and restore your desktop icon settings, and split, join, encrypt, decrypt, wipe and undelete files.

It’s also fully up-to-date, and includes modern tools like a Windows 10 privacy protector (disable Microsoft’s telemetry in seconds).

While this might sound complex, it really isn’t. You can have WinOptimizer find and fix any issues on your PC in a couple of clicks, then leave it to maintain your system all on its own. Or you can take full control of any of its modules, whenever you need them. It’s your call.

Highlights of version 15:

– New usability concept

– Completely intuitive user interface

– Interactive start screens with problem analysis

– SSD Wizard for solid state drives

– Support for extremely large partitions