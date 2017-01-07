Ashampoo WinOptimizer 14.00.05

img3File.png

Maintain, optimise and clean your PC with this all-in-one performance tool

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

7 January 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.5
Date: 07-01-2017
Award: Recommended
License: Trial Software
Developer: Ashampoo

Ashampoo WinOptimizer 14 is a very comprehensive PC cleanup, maintenance and optimisation suite.

If you’re short of hard drive space, for example, the program can remove leftover Windows and application files, surplus browser traces (IE, Edge, Firefox, Chrome, Opera and Safari), unnecessary duplicate files and broken shortcuts. A “Disk Space Explorer” helps you find other space-hogging folders, and the program can even defrag the drive when it’s done to ensure you’re getting the best possible performance.

An array of other speedup modules helps to control your Windows startup programs, highlight and disable unnecessary services, optimise your internet connection, clean and defragment your Registry, remove unwanted applications, manage running processes, and more.

WinOptimizer includes a whole library of maintenance modules, including tools to benchmark your system speed, monitor drive health, control file associations, edit Explorer context menus, save and restore your desktop icon settings, and split, join, encrypt, decrypt, wipe and undelete files.

It’s also fully up-to-date, and includes modern tools like a Windows 10 privacy protector (disable Microsoft’s telemetry in seconds).

While this might sound complex, it really isn’t. You can have WinOptimizer find and fix any issues on your PC in a couple of clicks, then leave it to maintain your system all on its own. Or you can take full control of any of its modules, whenever you need them. It’s your call.

Highlights of version 14:

  Automatic deletion of web browsing traces and temporary files
  Optimal privacy settings for Windows 10
  Reliable system failure warnings
  Fix Windows errors with a single click
  New look for maximum clarity
  System analysis with support for the latest hardware
  Full Microsoft Edge support
  Newly developed Internet cleaner with multi-user support
  Updated search algorithms for all cleaner modules
  Full performance through effective system tuning

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Will Ryzen be the chip that pushes AMD ahead of Intel?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel