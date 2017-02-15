Artweaver Free 6.0

Get creative with this impressive paint tool which boasts support for Photoshop files

15 February 2017

Bob Thornton

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 15-02-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Boris Eyrich Software

When choosing a graphics package it is important to select the right tool for the job. Opt for too basic a program and you may find that you do not have access to all of the tools you need, while opting for a program which is more advanced can mean a steep learning curve and great expense. Artweaver positions itself neatly between the two, being both powerful and instantly accessible for users of all levels of ability.

Full support for layers and a wide variety of brushes, along with a range of effects filters, means that Artweaver provides you with everything you need to get started on creative ventures. Brushes are highly configurable so they can be tailored to very specific tasks while support for transparency and the Photoshop PSD format means that it is not only possible to generate very impressive results, it is also possible to work with files that have been created in other programs.

A graphics tablet can be used with Artweaver to allow for greater control over the tools provided, and completed projects can be saved in a variety of popular formats. Upgrading to the paid for Plus version of the program adds support for Photoshop plugins, and the saving and playback of onscreen events – this can be used to demonstrate techniques to others. With the Artweaver Plus, large documents can be created and a great degree of control over brushes is available.

Version 6 changes (full changelog):

– Support for High DPI displays
– User interface improvements
– New Filter
– Tool improvements
– Misc improvements / adjustments

