Artpip 1.0.0

Artpip is a free tool which sets your desktop wallpaper every hour to a new Ultra-HD artwork.

We’re not sure how large the library of images might be, but artists include Manet, Munch, Renoir, Whistler, Van Gogh, Gruner, Pissarro, Cezanne and more.

As with most wallpaper changers, Artpip is safe to install and forget. There’s nothing to do, the program handles its one and only wallpaper-switching task entirely automatically.

There are some options available. You’re able to filter the choice of images by year or type (oil, watercolour, sketch, paint), and set your wallpaper update frequency to anything from every five minutes to 24 hours.

You’re also able to mark particular artworks as “favourites” for easier access later.

Although Artpip is completely no-strings free, the developer is hoping you’ll order a “museum-quality print or canvas reproduction straight to your home.” Click a button on the console when it’s displaying the image you need, and it’ll take you directly to the website. When we tried it, prices ranged from $14.40 for the smallest (8″ x10″) poster to $139.90 for a 24″ x 36″ canvas (delivery is extra).