Art Text 3.2

Art Text is a text design tool that can be used to create all manner of text based graphics – from graphics for a web site and company logos, to icons and headings. With more than 300 templates to choose form, if you’re stuck for ideas you’re sure to find something to inspire you.

You also have more than 600 vector shapes that can be incorporated into your graphics along with hundreds of textures and materials that can be used to bring your designs to life. If you cannot find something you like, you can use the integrated material editor to create something of your own.

There are 100 fonts available and Art Text offers support for layers which allows for the creation of complex graphics. The text you add to your designs can be manipulated in a variety of ways and there are 22 vector transformations and Bezier splines to choose from.

Your creations can be exported to a range of formats including TIFF, JPEG, PDF, EPS, GIFF, and PNG so whatever sort of project you are working on, Art Text can supply the graphics you need.

Changelog

What’s new in Art Text v3.2

Introduced Google Fonts integration, which provides immense choice of fonts to experiment with.

Evolved Environment Mapping and new Panorama textures.

Added the ability to Copy/Paste Style.

Other minor improvements.

Added support for MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar:

Visually enhanced layer selection.

Switch between Inspector tabs without interrupting the workflow.

Conveniently add layer, zoom, export and share your work.