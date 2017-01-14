Art of Illusion 3.0.3

img3File.png

An open source 3D modelling, rendering, and animation studio

Print

PrintPrint
Audio

Read More:

14 January 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows
Linux
Mac

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 14-01-2017
Award: None
License: Open Source
Developer: Peter Eastman

Art of Illusion is a powerful Java-based 3D modelling and animation tool.

Models can be constructed from cubes, spheres, cylinders, curves, spline and triangle meshes and more. You’re able to define materials, edit textures and surface properties, then create photorealistic images with motion blur, depth of field and more,

Sequences of still images can be exported for use elsewhere, or exported as a .mov video, and there’s support for skeletons using forward and inverse kinematic animation.

Support for scripting via the Beanshell language allows the program to be extended in various ways, at least in theory. Art of Illusion comes with a few of these – including one which applies fur to a model – and you should be able to add more, although the default repository didn’t seem to be working when we tried it.

Figuring out precisely how all this works will take plenty of time and effort, but the website’s “Art Gallery” of amazing sample images shows what can be done, and there’s a manual, forum and various tutorials to help you get started.

Version 3.0.3 (Changelog):
 

  • Fix bug related to shaded mesh objects having wrong material properties calculated
    Fix twitchy smoothed Position/Rotation tracks
    Upgrade Jogl Libraries
    Move View controls to their own menu
    Performance enhancement for better multi-thread raytracing on many-core processers

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Have you ever chosen to put off replacing your PC in favour of getting a better smartphone?

    • No (54%)
    • Yes (46%)

    Total Voters: 13

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel