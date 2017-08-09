Arrow launches IoT channel programme

Arrow Electronics has announced the EMEA launch of its Things Evolved IoT innovator programme.

The initiative is intended to develop the company’s IoT ecosystem and facilitate channel partners’ path into IoT markets.

Through the programme, Arrow will connect its channel partners with solution providers and provide access to Arrow services such as remote management and monitoring, support, design, integration, training, marketing and financial solutions.

To support this approach Arrow has assembled dedicated IoT stacks with specialised IoT solution providers. These providers are already established in vertical IoT markets such as smart cities, industrial IoT, healthcare and transportation.

“Our IoT innovator programe kick-starts the most comprehensive channel enablement initiative in the industry’s complex IoT environment,” said Eric Nowak, president enterprise computing solutions, Arrow EMEA.

“In the light of our sensor-to-sunset strategy, Arrow is the only global distributor capable of offering reliable and secure IoT solutions to cover all aspects of technology. With our full service IoT programme based on solution stacks and professional managed services, Arrow provides the channel with new exciting sales opportunities.”

Arrow serves as a supply channel partner for more than 125,000 original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers and commercial customers through a global network of more than 465 locations serving across 90 countries.

TechCentral Reporters