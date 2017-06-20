Arralis signals ESA deal for Leonis Ka chipset

Irish company Arralis has signed a deal worth €650,000 that will see its Leonis Ka band chipset used in the commercial and science missions for the European Space Agency.

This first of its kind Ka band chipset comprises all of the circuits required to build a K band satellite and ground front end that will connect easily with high-power amplifiers and antennas for fast data transfer.

Facebook, Inmarsat and SpaceX have recently announced their plans to use Ka band to provide broadband services around the globe with the initial SpaceX deployment consisting of an unprecedented 4,425 satellites with Ka band payloads.

The Leonis chipset was developed to meet the needs of the growing demand for low cost Ka band satellite equipment that is simple to interface with current digital internet hardware.

Applications include 5G communications, airborne high speed Wi-Fi, low earth orbit mega constellation communications, drone constellations and SAT-Drone-Ground data networks, satellite to automotive connectivity, connected vehicles, last mile and remote internet solutions, and IoT and M2M communications.

“We are delighted to continue to deliver the world’s leading satellite communication products to ESA,” said Barry Lunn, CEO of Arralis.

“This chipset represents ‘new space’ making space technology deliver real benefits back on earth by providing high speed internet for all. ESA have lead the charge on this and, along with our commercial early adopters, will be able to ensure that the first to benefits of from our unique technology are reaped by the wider European and Canadian space industry.”

TechCentral Reporters