Arkphire reports operating profit of €2.7m

Latest results show more than doubling of performance over previous period Print Print Trade

Arkphire, has reported an operating profit of €2.7 million on sales amounting to €74.1 million for the 12-month period ended 30 June 2017 in accounts recently filed with the Companies Registration Office (CRO).

These results show a more than doubling for the second year in a row from €1,015,999 in 2016 to €2,723,265 in 2017 and turnover up 41% compared to the previous year.

Jimmy Dalton, CFO at Arkphire, (pictured) said: “Last year proved to be another tremendous year for Arkphire, further accelerating the period of growth that the business has been enjoying. Over the past three years, Arkphire has grown turnover from €20 million to €74 million and 90% of this growth has been organic. Arkphire is well positioned to continue on its rapid growth trajectory and we are confident of increasing annual turnover to €100 million in 2018.”

Arkphire’s customers cover large multinationals, leading Irish organisations and public sector agencies within a wide range of industries including telecommunications, finance, pharma, healthcare and energy.

TechCentral Reporters