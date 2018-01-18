Arkphire recognised in European Business Awards

One to watch listing for Irish service provider Print Print Trade

The Irish IT services and networking company, Arkphire, has been named as a ‘one to watch’ business in the European Business Awards.

The awards recognise successful, innovative companies and Arkphire was adjudged to have demonstrated exceptional achievement and reflected the award’s core values of innovation, success and ethics.

The company has operations in both Dublin and London, and enjoys a collective 40 years of experience working as a trusted partner on behalf of customers throughout Europe, providing technology expertise, products and support services that deliver successful outcomes to the needs of their business. Its customers cover large multinationals, leading Irish organisations and public sector agencies within a wide range of industries including telecommunications, finance, healthcare and energy.

“We wanted to recognise more widely the many incredible business success stories from across Europe,” said Adrian Tripp, CEO, European Business Awards. “The talent, dedication and innovation at the heart of these companies creates jobs and opportunity, and is what drives their country’s prosperity. The ‘Ones to Watch’ lists will set a benchmark of success for the European business community.”

“Arkphire,” said CEO Paschal Naylor, “continues to adapt and grow with the needs of our customers. We strive to provide premium expertise, products and services to each business. To be named on the business excellence list as one of Europe’s ‘Ones to Watch’ is a great honour. This nomination boosts Arkphire’s confidence in continuing to succeed as a key contributor within the technology sector in Europe.”

TechCentral Reporters