Arkphire becomes Ireland’s first Apple authorised enterprise reseller

Company to team up with partners on mobile device management solutions

Arkphire has been accredited as Ireland’s first Apple authorised enterprise reseller. This appointment will now see the IT services and networking company teamg up with other specialist Apple mobility partners to offer and support customised mobile device management solutions built around Apple iOS and the portfolio of applications developed for iPad, iPhone and Watch.

Brid Graham, product division team lead, Arkphire (pictured), said: “We see this appointment as a real endorsement by Apple in the resources and capabilities of Arkphire to support businesses in Ireland in the area of mobility transformation. Collaborating with Apple mobility partners, we are excited to be bringing a new offering to the Irish market supported by the highest levels of Apple accreditation and service.

“The world of work is no doubt changing and we see great growth potential for both Arkphire and Apple to play its part in helping organisations embrace transformative digital and mobility technologies, including Big Data, augmented reality and Internet of Things to solve problems, create new revenue streams, reduce costs and empower their employees to embrace the app revolution.”

TechCentral Reporters