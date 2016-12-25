aria2 1.30

img3File.jpg

Download files/ torrents from the command line

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

25 December 2016 | 0

Download Links:

Windows
Mac

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.5
Date: 25-12-2016
Award: None
License: Open Source
Developer: aria2 team

Aria2 is an open source command line tool which can download files using various protocols (HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, BitTorrent, Metalink).

Don’t be put off by “command line” – aria2 isn’t difficult to use. At a minimum, you can download files just by entering their URL, like aria2c http://www.domain.com/folder1/bigfile.pdf

If you’d like to take more control, though, aria2 has a vast number of optional commands. Would you like to download a file via multiple connections? Validate a download to check its integrity? Resume an interrupted download, throttle your download speed, set a user name/ password for authentication? It’s all here, and the torrent support is particularly impressive (DHT, PEX, Encryption, Magnet URI, Web-Seeding, Selective Downloads, Local Peer Discovery and UDP tracker).

These commands may be combined, sometimes with impressive results: the program can download the same file in separate chunks from HTTP and FTP servers, while uploading everything you’ve got so far to a BitTorrent swarm.

But again, don’t be put off by any apparent complexity. There are simpler features, too. Point aria2 at a text file containing URLs, for example, and it’ll read, download and save them all: very convenient.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Have you had an experience with 'CEO fraud'?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel