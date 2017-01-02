AquaSnap Portable 1.18.5

When you are working with a number of programs at the same time, it means having to contend with several windows. You can spend more time cycling through open windows search for the one you need than you do working, and this is something that AquaSnap aims to bring to an end.

The program makes it easy to quickly arrange the windows on your desktop so they are easy to see and easier to access when you need them. By configuring onscreen hotspots, windows can be dragged to the edge of the screen and they will be automatically resized to pre-defined dimensions.

With a quick drag of the mouse, several windows can be tiled across the screen in any order you want. The pre-defined window sizing means that program windows can be quickly resized to occupy half or a quarter of the screen without the need for manual adjustment.

AquaSnap also brings some of the features of Windows 7 to earlier versions of the operating system. AquaShake can be used to quickly minimise open windows by grabbing and shaking one of them to minimise the others. AquaGlass can be activated to make windows slightly transparent when they are moved to enable you to see what’s going on in the background.

Note this is the portable version of AquaSnap.