Aptiv confirms relocation of global base to Ireland

Company expects headcount of 250 by end 2018 Print Print Trade

Aptiv, a provider of software and system solutions for the mobility space, including self-driving cars, is to relocate its global headquarters from the UK to Dublin.

The company expects to employ 250 in Dublin by the end of 2018.

“With Ireland’s strong pro-business environment, Dublin’s talented workforce, and strong partners in government and the private and academic sectors, this vibrant city is one of the most attractive and appealing locations in which to operate.” said Kevin Clark, president and chief executive officer, Aptiv.

“As a result, Dublin is the right choice for our global headquarters. We look forward to becoming an employer and partner of choice in Ireland.”

Minister for Business, Enterprise & Innovation Heather Humphreys said: “Aptiv’s decision to relocate their Global headquarters to Dublin is a great vote of confidence in Ireland and what we have to offer.

The government has been making strenuous efforts to ensure that we have the right conditions in place to meet the needs of leading global technology companies such as Aptiv, and Ireland is now well-established as a vibrant technology hub.

Aptiv is at the forefront of innovation and technology and the establishment of their headquarters here will lead to the creation of quality jobs in the coming months and years.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “Aptiv’s decision to locate its strategically important global headquarters in Dublin is an excellent endorsement of Ireland’s attractiveness for high quality foreign direct investment. The company is building a strong team of professionals to drive its business from Ireland.”

TechCentral Reporters