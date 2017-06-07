Apple upgrades thin and light MacBook

Thin and light notebook gets Kaby Lake refresh Print Print Life

Along with the MacBook Pro, Apple revealed at its Worldwide Developers Conference an upgrade for the MacBook.

The MacBook is Apple’s ultraportable laptop, trading portability for speed and connectivity. It has a slower processor than the Mac Pro, and it has one USB-C port. For frequent travellers, it could be the ideal laptop.

One thing that hasn’t changed about the MacBook is the colour choices. Apple offers four finishes: gold, rose gold, space gray, and silver.

The main new feature in the new MacBook is that it sports seventh-generation Intel Kaby Lake processors. The previous MacBook used sixth-generation Skylake processors. You’ll see a speed boost, but how much of a boost remains to be seen.

Apple also said during the WWDC keynote that all of its laptops now have solid state drives that feature a 50% speed improvement.

Apple offers two standard configuration and each model can be customised, which can drive up the price.

Here are the key specifications for the two models:

1.2GHz dual-core Core m3 processor, 8Gb memory, 256Gb SSD, Intel HD Graphics 615 (integrated), one USB-C port

1.3GHz dual-core Core i5 processor, 8Gb memory, 512Gb SSD, Intel HD Graphics 615 (integrated), one USB-C port

The new MacBooks go on sale in Ireland in December. Pricing was not available at time of writing.

Macworld