Apple releases iOS 11.3: Beta 5 to developers, public beta testers

Here's everything we know about the next iOS 11 update Print Print Life

Hot on the heels of iOS 11.2.5, which brought HomePod support, Siri news, and a fix for the Messages text bomb, Apple has started to release betas of iOS 11.3. And it’s going to have some pretty cool features on board, including the one we’ve all been waiting for: a toggle for CPU throttling on phones with old batteries.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Battery and performance

As promised, Apple will bring some much-needed power management to the battery settings in iOS 11.3. Apple says users will now be able to see their overall battery health, and will recommend if it needs to be serviced. You will also be told if your battery is triggering a chip slowdown, and can choose to turn that feature off. The switch will only be available for iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

The feature first showed up in Beta 2. Head to Settings > Battery > Battery Health (Beta) and you will see the peak capacity (relative to a brand-new battery) and whether or not your phone is capable of sustaining peak performance. If your older iPhone is subject to slowing down because the battery can no longer deliver the necessary peak voltage for full performance, this is where you would see it. This is also where you would disable such throttling.

iCloud Messages

One of iOS 11’s most exciting features, promised back in June 2017, may finally land in iOS 11.3. The first developer beta includes the ability to opt in to Messages on iCloud. This stores all your messages on your iCloud account, freeing up space on your device and keeping everything in sync between all your iOS and macOS devices. Sign into a new device and see your whole Messages history right away. Delete a message on one device and it’s gone everywhere.

ARKit 1.5

Apple is also upping its AR game in iOS 11.3 with ARKit 1.5, bringing, “even more immersive AR experiences that better integrate with the world and giving them the tools to power a new generation of AR apps.” Apple says that the new ARKit will be able to recognise and place virtual objects on vertical surfaces such as walls and doors, as well as map non-square surfaces such as circular tables.

Tim Cook has been a huge proponent of AR, and just yesterday told the Financial Post that “AR is the most profound technology of the future,” Cook said in an interview. “It amplifies human performance. It amplifies humans, not substitutes, and doesn’t isolate. I’m a huge believer in it.”

Animoji

Phone X users will also get four new Animoji to play with: a lion, bear, dragon, and skull.

AirPlay 2

AirPlay 2 functionality has been removed from iOS 11.3 beta 3. The features were buggy and not entirely functional, it’s not a surprise that they’re gone. There’s no telling if they will return in iOS 11.3 or if they have been pushed off for a later iOS version.

Safari 11.1

iOS 11.3 (and macOS 10.13.4) ship with Safari 11.1. The new version sports a number of new features, including: